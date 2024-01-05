Man tells GF he didn't 'love' the Christmas gift she got him, 'I blocked her.' AITA? UPDATED 3X.

"AITA for telling my girlfriend that I didn't love the christmas gift she gave me?"

So this Christmas my gf (F20) gave me a Miami Heat's shirt (not a jersey, just like a cotton shirt). We were at her family's house with all her family and she announced to everyone that she was going to give me my present. At first I was a bit surprised, but when I figured it wasn't a prank gift, I shrugged it off and pretended that I liked it.

Later that day, I returned home and left the shirt, still in its bag, in my room. The following day, she visited my house and noticed the bag with the shirt still inside. Curious, she inquired why it hadn't been unpacked and if I genuinely liked her gift. Feeling visibly uncomfortable, I responded with a hesitant "yeah." She pressed me to say the truth and I told her that I didn't like it.