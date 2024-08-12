Man tells girlfriend, 'you can leave,' after she publicly berated him at cookout. AITA?

"AITA for telling my girlfriend she can leave after she berated me in front of her friends?"

Recently had a cookout with my girlfriend (26) and her friends came. First off, I'll admit that I'm batting out of my league- my girlfriend is gorgeous, and I'm an average guy. While I don't know her friends, they seem stuck up.

Throughout the event, I tended to notice that she did not compliment me one time and instead took constant jabs at me and berated me:

She commented on my receding hairline Said I had a sh$tty tattoo (she's right my friend gave me it)

Said I'm a lightweight and will be in bed by 8 and can't hang Said my truck is a piece of sh$t