Man tells girlfriend, 'you can leave,' after she publicly berated him at cookout. AITA?

Recently had a cookout with my girlfriend (26) and her friends came. First off, I'll admit that I'm batting out of my league- my girlfriend is gorgeous, and I'm an average guy. While I don't know her friends, they seem stuck up.
Throughout the event, I tended to notice that she did not compliment me one time and instead took constant jabs at me and berated me:
She commented on my receding hairline
Said I had a sh$tty tattoo (she's right my friend gave me it)
Said I'm a lightweight and will be in bed by 8 and can't hang
Said my truck is a piece of sh$t
Said I don't have any ex's because I'm awkward
I mean there's some truth to some of this, sure. But, it's f'd up because when I'm with my friends I'll be giving her the biggest compliments.
The only thing she said that was relatively nice was that I made her feel safe. I guess this is a compliment?
Anyways, afterwards I asked her why she took so many shots at her and she said she was just joking and I was being a child.
I told her she can leave if she feels like I don't bring anything to the table and we argued some more and dropped it. We're still kinda walking on eggshells though.
AccomplishedChair745 said:
NTA, congratulations on getting your first ex. Jokes aside, you deserve better. What she did was really not okay and a big waving red flag.
Less-Park980 said:
NTA, I mean if she’s going to be a mean girl around her friends like this, are you sure it’s not her who is out of her league? I would rather be alone than date someone who tried to tear down parts about me like that.
You don’t want someone whose going to tear your self esteem, you want a partner whose going to build yourselves up with you.
BrilliantEmphasis862 said:
NTA - that is a lot more than humor. She doesn’t respect you.
qriousqat said:
Oh, look at that. Your first ex.
MarginalGreatness said:
She basically treated you like her b. You should leave. You aren't "out of her league". She may be pretty but she's a pile of dung on the inside. NTA.
StringCheeseMacrame said:
NTA. If you don’t stand up to somebody’s bad behavior, you’re leaning into it. The fact that she is supposedly out of your league means that putting up with bad behavior is confirming her negative views of you.
Standing up to her means you have value, which you do. You have to love yourself before other people can love you. That’s one thing they never teach you in school.