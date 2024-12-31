Man tells his girlfriend that her 'feminine' behavior is making him 'sick.' AITA? 'Things came to a head.'

"AITA for telling my girlfriend that her 'feminine' behavior is making me sick?"

A common argument between my girlfriend (21F) and I (22M) over the course of us dating has been her saying I don't "take the lead" enough. I've always been fairly soft spoken and an easy going sort of guy. I'm not the type to go out of my way to try and look "macho" for anyone.

If it were possible for something to rank in the negatives on my priority list, that would. The main relationship modeled for me growing up, my parents', was one of shared responsibilities. Not of one person always being in the (both metaphorical and physical) driver's seat - which is one of our problems, ironically.