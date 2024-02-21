Man tells his wife's pregnant sister that she's be a 'horrible mother.' AITA? UPDATED.

M’s husband texted me to apologize to M because she was in hysterics and screaming at him for not supporting her. And that pissed me off more. But am I the ahole? My wife is shutting down again like she did before because of M’s careless words but I also did say that she wouldn’t be a great mother while she is pregnant. I feel like I could have been better but I was just surprised how after witnessing what J and I went through, M would’ve been more kinder over our situation.