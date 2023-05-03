Man tells homophobic uncle to go find a hotel if he doesn't like his 'gay pride' home.

You can't choose your family. You can only decide how you react to them. Protecting your sanity is the most important when dealing with stressful family members.
He writes:
I (20m) had my aunt and uncle visit my state recently; instead of staying in a hotel, they asked if they could stay at my place. I said yes since they couldn't stay at my mum's since her house is full of other people, and I love spending time with my cousins (5m, 10f, and 14m).
Before they arrived, they started making unreasonable requests, like asking if my boyfriend (25m) could stay somewhere else while they were here, even though he lives here too. I told them to f*ck off with a request like that, and they backed down.
For some context, my family is pretty liberal; the family motto could be summed up as 'mind your own f*cking business, as long as no one gets hurt.' My uncle is an exception; he became religious at some point and then married his wife, which was the same.