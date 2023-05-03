Man tells homophobic uncle to go find a hotel if he doesn't like his 'gay pride' home.

You can't choose your family. You can only decide how you react to them. Protecting your sanity is the most important when dealing with stressful family members.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a man has had enough of his homophobic uncle and aunt.

He writes:

I (20m) had my aunt and uncle visit my state recently; instead of staying in a hotel, they asked if they could stay at my place. I said yes since they couldn't stay at my mum's since her house is full of other people, and I love spending time with my cousins (5m, 10f, and 14m).

Before they arrived, they started making unreasonable requests, like asking if my boyfriend (25m) could stay somewhere else while they were here, even though he lives here too. I told them to f*ck off with a request like that, and they backed down.