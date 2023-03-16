Man tells Indian GF not to wear 'Indian clothes' because it's out of place in America.

Interracial relationships are more common today than ever before. Do they work? Absolutely! Do they work all the time? Absolutely not! If you are in an interracial relationship, remember to respect your partner's culture.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one American learns that 'professional' attire looks different in cultures worldwide.

He writes:

I (27M) am American, and my girlfriend (28 F) is British and ethnically half-Indian. She is not religious and is culturally very British, speaks with a British accent, etc.

We live in the US and recently started living together. She works at a tech company. I noticed about half the days when she goes to work; she dresses in Indian clothes; even her heels are shiny gold or silver. She looks cute, and I think it is fine for a party or festival, but it looks really out of place for the American workplace.