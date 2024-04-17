Man tells 'insensitive' fiancée she can't demote his sister as a bridesmaid, 'she made a mistake.' AITA?

My (M22) fiancé (F21) and I have been engaged for about two months now and at the beginning of our engagement my fiancée asked my sister (f20) to be one of her bridesmaids. My sister has a lot of chronic medical conditions which severely affect her quality of life. Things like standing and walking are incredibly difficult for her to the point where she sometimes has to use a wheelchair and can’t stand for more than a few minutes at a time without passing out. She also has a service dog currently in training for different issues.