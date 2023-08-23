Woman refuses to babysit after son says she's 'too country' to be around his kids.

Mera1506 says:

NTA. This has more to do with his behavior towards you when he was married than the kid not being your biological grandkid. But now that he needs help, Grandma is safe and fine. He probably expects free babysitting.

I suspect the kid being kept away from your family was more the ex's doing than your son's. I'd like to hear why she would with old him, not just from grandma, but most of the family. If you are going to babysit, do it for the market rate.

What do you think? Should OP give her kid a break and babysit his kid, or is she right to tell her son to kick rocks?