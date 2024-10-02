Man warns mom; 'My wife is pressing charges against you and my brother, time to LAWYER UP.' AITA?

If your wife is at this point, it's highly unlikely this is the first major overstep from your mom. I would also bet that this was a feature of the home your wife was either really proud of or treasured.

If your mom had any sense whatsoever, she would offer to leave in lieu of an eviction. She is in 100% control of the eviction being on her record.

Additionally, even a tenant isn't allowed to make fundamental changes to a property without permission. If they do, they are either liable for the damages and/or to return the property to its original condition at their own expense. That's why tenants who paint a rental paint it back before move-out.