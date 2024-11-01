Man tells mom; 'You were an UNWANTED guest.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my mom she’s was an unwanted guest?"

My wife has had a stressful time at work and was looking forward to a vacation at her grandparents cabin. She brought a few books she wanted to read and I brought my fishing rod.

She had no plans to entertain. My dad stopped by to go fishing. It was supposed to be just my dad stopping by for the day but somehow my mom inserted herself and I was shocked to see her.

My wife had no plans to entertain her. I told my mom that. My mom bought stuff for lunch and dinner and tried to engage my wife into making dinner for us all and my wife said no. She’s relaxing and reading. If my mom wanted to cook that’s my mom’s prerogative.