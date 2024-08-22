Man tells his mother, 'you're not a first-time mom just because you had a new baby.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my mother she's not a 'first-time mom' now that she had a new baby?"

I (24M) have a good relationship with my mother (40F) even though, as you can tell from our age, she had me when she was very young and obviously lacked the maturity to raise me, so I lived my grandparents, who were then below poverty line, for most of my childhood while my mother moved away to get her college education.

I don’t blame her for her choices, I know she worked hard to improve herself and to get to a place where she would have the means to raise me right, but it wasn’t until I was 11 or 12 that she was stable enough to get me to live with her (bio dad was never in the picture).