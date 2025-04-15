Man tells narcissist mom 'bill me using the tuition money you stole from me.' AITA?

"AITA? I told mom she can bill me using the tuition money she stole from me?"

When I (m33) was preparing to go to uni, my mom confessed that there was no tuition money for me. Through the years my dad would give her cash to deposit but she only did the first one. She spent the rest. TBH I wasn't even surprised.

I was used to being disappointed by her. She promised that she would "pay me back" and asked that I never tell me dad. So for four years I thanked them for the tuition money while I took out loans.

For reasons to do with her narcissism, I have an arms length relationship with her, but she would say we're pretty close as she assumes my smiling and nodding while she drones on about the same stories is a relationship.