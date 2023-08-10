Man tells off soon-to-be SIL for insulting wife's body, 'it was disgusting;' AITA?

When is everyone going to learn that commenting on other people's bodies, regardless of whether of not you think it's a 'compliment' or 'advice,' is probably not going to end well?

So, when a frustrated man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As%hole' about whether or not he was wrong to defend his wife against his diet culture-obsessed future sister-in-law, people were ready for the gossip.

AITA for telling off my soon-to-be sister-in-law after she was mean to my wife?

For the past two days, my wife [37F] and I [47M] were visiting my wife's parents' house along with all of my wife's siblings (she is the third of five children) as well as their partners and children.

Both my wife and her twin niece and nephew (via her sister) have birthdays the past week, and so each person has gotten a day to celebrate their birthday with the whole family, and yesterday was the day my wife's birthday was celebrated.