Man tells pregnant sister she can't move in with him, 'our parents were too controlling.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my sister she can’t move in with me after getting pregnant?"

So, this all started when my younger sister (22F) announced she was pregnant. The father of the baby is her ex, who left her as soon as she told him. She moved back in with our parents for a while but wanted to move out because she felt they were being “too controlling.” They told her she needed a job and a plan for raising the baby, which she found stressful and unfair.

She came to me (28M) asking if she could move in because she “needed space” and “a supportive environment.” Thing is, I live alone in a one-bedroom apartment, and I work from home. I told her I don’t think it would be a good idea since I need peace and quiet for my job, and, honestly, I’m not ready to have a newborn around.