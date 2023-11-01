Man tells SIL he doesn't care about her breakup, then uncovers she was cheating.

She insisted on me giving my opinion, and I deflected again. After she insisted a third time, I asked her in a sharp tone, "Do you have a degree in psychology, Suzy? Are you a therapist, or are you just regurgitating terms you heard on Tik Tok? Just call your ex a fu#$ing a%^hole and move on or get out of my kitchen, my God."

My wife scolded me almost immediately, and Suzy sat there for a moment before calling me an a%#hole and walking away, followed quickly by my wife. I had to finish cooking, so I couldn't go after them. Eventually, only my wife came back and told me that Suzy had gotten an Uber home because she no longer felt welcome for dinner due to my reaction.