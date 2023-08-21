Man tells sister she was the 'golden child,' 'my parents think I'm a monster;' AITA?

Most parents claim that they love all of their kids in unique ways and there could never possibly be a 'favorite,' but unfortunately actions can speak louder than words...

So, when a conflicted brother decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the A$hole' about his lawyer sister stealing the spotlight of his childhood, people were ready to hear all the details of this family drama.

AITA for telling my sister she was the golden child and never cared to acknowledge it?

My family (2 year old twins and my wife Susan 23F) and I (24M) was invited to my parents' house for a family dinner along with my other siblings and their families.

That includes my older brother Max 26M his wife Megan 24F, and my sister Chloe 30F, her wife Bella 28F and their daughter 5F.

Chloe has always been my parents' favorite. They only cared about her achievements, her success and her ambitions in life because it clearly reflected their own interests.

They always ignored Max and I. Now, they're doing the same with Chloe's daughter Ava.