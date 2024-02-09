Woman is livid over brother's 'betrayal' of telling her BF she was cheating on him.

Pinky-snout-421 writes:
So, my sister (20F), let's call her Jess, is usually super nice. She has a boyfriend (21M), let's call him Cal. They're like childhood sweethearts; they've known each other forever and started dating in their freshman year of high school. Since they're so close, Cal and I are also pretty close; I consider him like family.
Not long ago, Cal came to me and told me Jess seemed distant. His first thought was if she was getting bullied or something, so I checked up on her, and she told me everything was great until she started hanging around with this guy, let's call him James (21M).
James was very different from Cal; he was more of a 'bad boy' kind of guy. But Cal said he wasn't worried because he and Jess had known each other forever. Jess came to me crying and told me she was pregnant. As her brother, I tried to support her through it and went with her to tell our mom.
Mom was really upset, but she calmed down and said she was going to call Cal's family and they would figure it out. When Mom said that, Jess's face went as white as a ghost, and she told our mom it wasn't Cal's; it was James's, and he didn't want anything to do with her or the baby.
This is when I couldn't stand by her because a couple of days later, Cal found out she was pregnant, and he was so happy. He talked about how they would figure it out, and he would always love her.
She was planning on lying to him so he would think the baby was his, and so I told him it wasn't. He was heartbroken but told Jess he was willing to stay with her to raise a child that wasn't even his. Now, my sister is mad at me for betraying her, and I know it's not my place, but I didn't want Cal to be lied to for the rest of his life. So, AITAH?
Here are some of the top comments:
2Whom_it_May_Concern says:
NTA (Not the A^%*ole). You are not obligated to lie to others on anyone's behalf. Suddenly she cares about betrayal.
The-truth-hurts1 says:
NTA. Your sister is a horrible person who was going to lie to Cal about the paternity of the child. I hope he wakes up to himself and dumps her.
LateSemifinal says:
NTA. You did the right thing by being honest with Cal, even if it caused some turmoil within your family. Your sister's deception would have only led to more pain and betrayal down the road.
MangoSaintJuice says:
NTA you did both Cal and your sister a favor. Depending on the laws of where you live she could get in serious trouble for paternity fraud. Eta: Cal also needed to know for health reasons too.
panachi19 says:
NTA. You did the right thing. Now he can make informed decisions.
What do you think? Was OP right to tell Cal?