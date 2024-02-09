Woman is livid over brother's 'betrayal' of telling her BF she was cheating on him.

Mom was really upset, but she calmed down and said she was going to call Cal's family and they would figure it out. When Mom said that, Jess's face went as white as a ghost, and she told our mom it wasn't Cal's; it was James's, and he didn't want anything to do with her or the baby.

This is when I couldn't stand by her because a couple of days later, Cal found out she was pregnant, and he was so happy. He talked about how they would figure it out, and he would always love her.