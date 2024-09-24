Man tells wife, 'divorce me if you don't trust me,' after she accused him of cheating with her sister. AITA?

I asked my sister in law for help and we bought a pretty necklace, earrings, and a dress for my wife. We went to eat to a place in our neighborhood where we all frequent to and after that I dropped her off.

Next day my wife came to me and put her phone on my face with a picture of me eating with my SIL, I was shocked and wondering how she could she have but I just said "so what" she said "explain yourself." I didn't want to tell her the truth because I wanted to surprise her, I said there's nothing to explain we just went out to eat and it's not like this is the first time, and asked her to calm down.