Man tells wife how he really feels about their relationship; 'Good luck finding someone better.' AITA?

She does have a disability. It doesn't bother me. Visual issues and no one really can tell. She was upset when her friends were handing her stuff and when she reached out, things were falling everywhere and I was standing there but didn't help. I thought she could take care of it.

I also don't cuddle with her at night, she can't see me anyway in the dark. The only difficult time is probably when we're driving and I have to gesture to get her attention if I want her to look at something.

I know she wanted children but they don't always turn out like you want and they're a lot to deal with. She seemed fine about not having them but brought it up and said she resented me for taking that away from her.