Man tells his wife his mom will never love her so she should stop trying, asks AITA?

We had a little get-together at my mom's house. My mom doesn't like it when people bring food, she works all day to make a spread, and it's like her thing. She wants to provide for the guests. My wife came from work, and she brought food, potato salad.

I stopped her from bringing it in, but then she was bothering my mother the whole night when she was on the porch. Asking her if she wants to go on a shopping trip when my mom asks for some quiet, she still talks.

When I was walking by, she asked me to take my wife away from her. This upset my wife, but I did it since Mom was getting close to the end of her rope. She asked for quiet from my wife since she had been going on for a while.