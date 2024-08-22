Man tells his wife that her reaction to a waitress refusing to take a photo was 'over-the-top.' AITA?

Champagne88 said:

NTA, in my opinion. Having been in the service industry for about 20 years, I know people expect you to do the most ridiculous things for them because "if you want the tip, you will." No, you are not going to hold a tip hostage from me for something, not in my job description.

I will remember you and your service next time will be the absolute minimum of my job. You want her to do extra offer an extra tip don't have it count for the job she had already done well. You have no idea what is going on in her life. For all you know, another server agreed, dropped a phone, and made the rules change.