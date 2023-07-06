Man suggests wife is 'financially irresponsible' for denying she has a lower salary.

Many couples make a deal when they have a child. One will stay home and raise their child for a few years while the other works, and then they'll swap. In theory, a reasonable deal, but the reality of getting back into the workforce after a year or two of being away can cause stress in your professional and at-home life.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A%#hole Subreddit, a man gets into trouble for making some financial observations about their parenting pact.

He writes:

My wife (32) and I (36m) had our baby boy two years ago. When she got pregnant, we made a deal. She will stay with our boy for the first two years, and after that, we will swap, and I will be a stay-at-home dad until he starts school.