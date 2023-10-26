Man tells wife with PPD to 'calm down' after screaming at his family, 'it takes zero effort to be civil.'

But anyways, my wife was visibly pissed off with how much the baby was being passed around and at one point I told her to maybe go take a shower or something to cool off.

She said no and said she needed to be there to "watch" and make sure nothing happened. All because the baby wasn't passed back to her when she started crying, despite my wife saying she wanted her back.

Okay, I didn't push it (she has PPD, being treated). Well, at one point my mom had the baby and was feeding her the pumped breast milk and she started choking on the bottle.