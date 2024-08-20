Man threatens to divorce wife if she keeps accusing him of cheating. AITA? UPDATED 4X

My mom, a woman who loves my wife probably more than she loves me, is now a sinner and deceitful, according to my wife.

But more than all of that, the part that makes me sickest and pushed me to actually call a lawyer was that she suggested our daughter, brilliant amazing kid that loves her mom so much, is to blame because she's "young and flaunting herself."

It's all jumbled up in my brain. There was so much more. She went on for what felt like hours before I asked her to leave. I wasn't a good provider because she had to work. I know I reminded her that I was suggesting she take time off from work but evidently that was proof that I was just trying to isolate her from her family.