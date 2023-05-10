Man discovers missing $2,000 from joint account is from wife's interest in MLM; AITA?

So, when a conflicted husband decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about his wife's debatably reckless financial decisions from their joint bank account, strangers everywhere were ready to weigh in on the money drama.
I (39M) have been married to my wife (36F) for twelve years. We have no children, but we do have a cat and a dog who we consider to be our children. My wife has a sister 'M' (37F) who has made very poor financial choices and is now heavily in debt.
She refuses to get a job and instead jumps from on MLM or get rich quick scam to the next, sponging off of relatives to make ends meet.
Both me and my wife work full-time. We each have separate accounts that we use for our 'fun' money for hobbies or whatever we want.