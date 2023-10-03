Man throws brother an 'end of alimony' party in Vegas, 'it was in bad taste.' AITA?

Basically she wants me to cancel the trip and admit that we’re being terrible people for celebrating something so painful. I don’t want to cancel the trip and my brother is excitedly looking forward to the end of his payments so I don’t see any pain.

I honestly don’t know why she’s so mad because none of this have anything to do with her. She doesn’t even know the ex since they divorced before we even met.

Thanks for reading my post and giving your insight. I’m going to answer some questions in this edit.

My brother and his ex both worked during their marriage. He’s a dentist and she’s a teacher so their income was unbalanced which was why she was awarded alimony.

He didn’t actually starve during the alimony years but his lifestyle was severely impacted. His monthly alimony payments were more than her monthly salary.