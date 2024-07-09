Man throws GF's gift to him into the trash in front of her; 'Her gift was SO selfish.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

I’m not trying to high road you either, we’re all guilty of letting our frustrations out in weird ways but just try to work on it in the future (this is something I remind myself often as well)!

Edit: Nearly every comment says we need to talk about this. The thing is we have and more than once. She admitted she does this because she wants something but decides to gift it to me to say "I tried".

I asked if I gave her a wish list would that help and she said that she would never look and it and well she didn't when I made and sent one to her. She on the other hand does have a wish list which I do get her stuff from and some of that stuff is actually expensive.

And now, OP's update (including comments and replies):