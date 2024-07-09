Man throws GF's gift to him into the trash in front of her; 'Her gift was SO selfish.' AITA? UPDATED 3X

When this man discards his GF's gift to him, he asks the internet:
Throwaway. So me (28M) and my GF (30F) have been together for 8 years and we have been living together for 4 years. GF has always been the artsy type and always has some personal project going but she has the tendency to get lost in her own world.
We celebrated my birthday last weekend and she ended up getting me a pencil lengthier. I don't use pencils and the lengthier in question didn't even fit your typical No.2, it was purely for colored pencils, I also don't color.
When she asked me if I liked it, I just quietly walked outside our home and tossed it in the trash. She was understandably upset and called me an AH for doing that claiming that I could have least tried it.
Here's the thing, she has been doing things like this ever since we started living together. She has been gifting me things that she likes and ultimately ends up using them.
For example, last year she got a packet of Sailor Moon stickers. I don't watch Sailor Moon and she ended up using them all. She also gifted me a jewelry box one time. I don't wear jewelry so guess who's been using it all this time. First world problems at its finest.
So its been a few days and she's still upset and has even got both of our parents to berate me for trashing the gift. She even admitted she knew I would hate it and was planning on using it after I "calmed down" in a few days, a detail that she did share with others but I am still getting name called. Am I really the AH?
andy0000 writes:
I’m switching to NTA. Yeah, throwing the gift away wasn’t the best move, but it sounds like the GF knowingly engages in this behavior and OP has tried to articulate why he’s hurt. Idk, sounds like an interesting relationship dynamic but I’ll leave it at that since I’m no expert.
Honestly this is a soft ESH, bordering on NTA in my opinion. You acted pretty immaturely but I can understand where your hurt feelings are coming from. Soft AH move throwing the gift away like that though.
It sounds like this is a repeated pattern with your GF “gifting” you things that are really for her. I’d be sad if someone constantly gave me “gifts” that weren’t really for me too, especially if it was a life partner. That is pretty shitty of her.
You each could work on your communication abilities - sit down, apologize (both of you), and talk this issue out so you can move past it like adults instead of children. If you can calmly and maturely articulate why her actions are hurtful and/or frustrating to you, then hopefully she meets you half way and changes her behavior as well.
I’m not trying to high road you either, we’re all guilty of letting our frustrations out in weird ways but just try to work on it in the future (this is something I remind myself often as well)!
Edit: Nearly every comment says we need to talk about this. The thing is we have and more than once. She admitted she does this because she wants something but decides to gift it to me to say "I tried".
I asked if I gave her a wish list would that help and she said that she would never look and it and well she didn't when I made and sent one to her. She on the other hand does have a wish list which I do get her stuff from and some of that stuff is actually expensive.
ESH Walking out and trashing it like a drama queen makes you an asshole. She's also an ass for giving you stuff that she knows you won't use. You're meant to talk about your feelings and about your expectations, not act like you acted here.
OP: I wouldn't say I'm a drama queen, I didn't yell scream or anything. I just had a disappointed look on my face and she just pieced together what I had done. I literally didn't say anything during the ordeal.
.ESH but you should have directly talked to her about this way beforehand if it’s something you say she’s does constantly
OP: Actually I have, we've had many talks about this. She does this on purpose because she wants a certain something and decides to gift it to me so she can say "I tried". I offered to give her a wish list but she literally said she would never look at and she did indeed not look at it.
.ESH. I have to ask. Do you ever get her gifts?
OP: Yes I do, I actually go over the top with her gifts. She wanted an Nintendo switch I got her an Switch and she legit played it till she got carpal tunnel. Still uses the cast once in a while.
.Do you tell her about anything you may like or does she have to figure it out?
OP: I sent her a wish list which she never bothered to look at.
.Judgment is Not Enough Info because the following was the top comment but most of the other judgements were NTA.
I was not expecting this much attention. I want to thank everyone for commenting and giving advice, sorry I couldn't get to you all. I wasn't expecting to make an update but there's been a development. Before that, I want to address a few things.
Many commentators said that my GF is a narcissist or has some personality disorder. Probably should have mentioned this before but she has ADHD (which she is medicated for) so she has always been pretty scatterbrained.
However it did get noticeably worse when we moved in together such as blowing plans because she either forgot completely or forgot the part where we agreed on them, or completing forgetting to do any errands or chores because she is just so invested in something, usually an art project.
There was one comment that resonated with me that said that I must have been conditioned to accept this kind of behavior.
That is accurate, my parents always instilled into me to be grateful and happy for getting anything at all because they got nothing when they were younger. If I got a sack of s*** as a gift, I was expected to dance like happy prospector if this at all explains my tolerant/doormat behavior.
despite using a throwaway, my GF still found the post. She was very miffed by the responses and tried to vent to her friends but they weren't on her side. She then decided to show the post to her and my siblings.
They wanted to know if it was true and when confirmed they all yelled at her and they got our respective parents calm down and stop talking about it.
She came to me over the weekend and after talking about it since then we kind of worked over several things.
She recognized that she really did screw up and as an apology she gave me this cool dragon diffuser I've been wanting for a while and a box of all the stuff I was gifted telling me I may do whatever I please with them. She's also open to not receiving gifts for the next couple of special occasions which I will be doing.
So when it came down to her selfish gift giving, apparently what she meant by "I tried" was her forgetting about these occasions up until the last minute and not wanting to admit it.
She hastily gets them off of Amazon from what ever shows up first on her homepage and just hopes I'll like them enough to not say anything negatively and uses them when I won't.
She refused to look at my wishlist because gifts should be a surprise but when I brought up her list, she had no answer. She said she'll look at mine from now on.
I don't think this is a deal breaker but it does need to end and well most of you were right, there were other issues. We have agreed to therapy, single and couples which she will pay for. This may not what you were expecting but I think its a good start.
I was torn on the flair for this one because they have so much work ahead of them but I'm going with concluded as they will be going to counseling and she has agreed to use his wishlist going forward, which resolves the original issue.