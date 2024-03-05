Man realizes that 'toxic men' manipulated him into divorce; begs to remarry ex-wife. AITA? MAJOR UPDATE.

You know what I did when my family and friends tried to come between me and my husband? Cut them off.

I went over 4 years not speaking to my father. Didn't see him before he died. Didn't go to his funeral. It's been over a decade since I've seen some of my family. Because it was never about the worthiness of my husband, but rather their control over me. You fell straight into that.

You can't help who you are related to, but you can protect yourself, and the people in your life. You need to learn to see bad behavior for what it is, and how to respond to it. Go to therapy.