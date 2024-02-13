Man accused of 'gaslighting' after 'tricking' wife into telling him about her affair to get more in the divorce.

Man asks if he was wrong to trick wife before divorcing her?

PearIndependent6020 writes:

I've (34M) been married to Alice (33F) for seven years now, the last 2 years have been completely dead bedroom with Alice being extremely closed off. I tried to start date nights, but she would cancel them. Tried to start couples therapy, and again, she would cancel appointments day of. I did, however, start independent therapy which has helped a lot.

Overall, she has been extremely frigid. I would get home and she would just tear me apart, judge everything from how crooked my shoes are in the shoe cubby to how salty dinner is when I cook it. And before you ask, yes, she does work. I also do the majority of the cooking(I find cooking relaxing/therapeutic).