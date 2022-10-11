Dad punishes son for 'not liking' their dog, son and mom are furious.

The age-old question of whether there are people who don't like dogs is finally answered on this popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit.

OP is trying to achieve a childhood dream.

My wife (39F) and I (42M) have three sons, Alex (15), Dylan (11), and Jake (8). I always wanted a dog when I was a kid, but my parents said no. I never got the chance to get one during my twenties, but recently my interest in owning one was sparked again, so I asked my family what they thought about getting a dog.

Not everyone wants dad to live out his childhood fantasies.

My wife wasn’t enthusiastic about it, but she relented after a few weeks of me asking. Alex and Jake were excited to get one, but Dylan immediately opposed the idea.