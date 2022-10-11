Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Dad punishes son for 'not liking' their dog, son and mom are furious.

Dad punishes son for 'not liking' their dog, son and mom are furious.

Shenuque Tissera
Oct 11, 2022 | 2:53 PM
ADVERTISING

The age-old question of whether there are people who don't like dogs is finally answered on this popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit.

OP is trying to achieve a childhood dream.

My wife (39F) and I (42M) have three sons, Alex (15), Dylan (11), and Jake (8). I always wanted a dog when I was a kid, but my parents said no. I never got the chance to get one during my twenties, but recently my interest in owning one was sparked again, so I asked my family what they thought about getting a dog.

Not everyone wants dad to live out his childhood fantasies.

My wife wasn’t enthusiastic about it, but she relented after a few weeks of me asking. Alex and Jake were excited to get one, but Dylan immediately opposed the idea.

Dylan was always different from my other sons; he never had an interest in sports and was always more subdued than his brothers, which made it hard for me to connect with him.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content