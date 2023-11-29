Man tries to go viral by pranking his husband in the shower. 'I haven’t spoken to him in 3 weeks.' AITA?

Ok, as the title says this happened 3 weeks ago, on Monday, as usual, I (29M) woke up at 6 am to go to work, I was taking a shower and everything was ok but as I stepped out of the shower I fell down.
I touched the floor and it was greasy so my husband (32M) came out of our room with a camera recording everything and laughing out loud. I wanted an explanation and he said it was just a prank.
He had spread butter on the floor for me to fall down because his brilliant friends thought it was a great idea to play pranks on their spouses to post them online and “go viral," (one of the idi*ts even push his pregnant wife into a pool).
Thus, I was speechless, I was kind of in shock I felt insecure and vulnerable, I was thinking “C’mon you're supposed to have my back not to make fun of me." So I didn’t argue, I didn’t say anything I just left for work, he even told me (before leaving) “You might angry now but I promise I will compensate you tonight."
Throughout the day, I started analyzing the event and I found it childish, disrespectful and blatantly STUP*D. I mean thanks heavens, nothing terrible happened but what if I hadn’t grabbed the curtain and my head or neck had hit on the bathtub? I could be dead and I’m not joking.
A severe head injury can be life threatening. I would never risk his integrity like that, because he is my husband, I respect him and I love him. He is usually very wise and smart but this time he acted like a fcking teenager.
So that day I didn’t feel like seeing my husband then I went to my dad’s to cool down. I haven’t got home in three weeks, because I’m still angry at him. (I asked my dad to go and pack my things. At first my husband didn’t want to let him in but he ended up allowing it).
I haven’t even answered his calls and I’m seriously reconsidering our relationship, we’ve married for three years, he is caring and loving and had never done something as irresponsible and stup*d like this.
He has been bombarding my phone with apology messages and begging me to be back but I don’t know, tbh I don’t look at him the same way I did before. So now, everyone (but my dad) is telling me that “it’s time to forgive, because he didn’t do it with the intention of hurting me. Perhaps he didn’t see beyond consequences and didn’t think it could be life threatening, that I’m overreacting because it’s a just 'a prank.'"
But this isn’t some 6-year-old child who doesn’t see beyond the prank, this guy is a doctor, he knows what a head injury could mean. So, I don’t know guys, am I really overreacting? Because everyone seems to agree that I am, even my mom does.
Yeah, I know that he might not have done it hoping I would die, but it is so disrespectful and there was a change it could be life threatening. A friend of mine recommended this space to get some unbiased opinions.
Lizm3 said:
NTA. How disrespectful and unkind of him.
Chantalle22 said:
NTA these dangerous video pranking others to the extreme are never funny anyone can get hurt unnecessarily, most of them are incredibly irresponsible and cruel. I also don’t want to skip over the fact that someone in his friend group pushed his pregnant wife in a pool…
Like this is your wife carrying a baby, the stress, the physical emotional toll. Not only is your husband awful for what he did because it wasn’t funny but it’s the fact that he has friends who are capable of doing these things that worries me.
You’re not over exaggerating, glad you’re okay but you could’ve died or gotten seriously hurt. I’m extremely careful of water on the ground and slippery objects in the shower, not only for myself but for others as well who is using the same space.
OP keep yourself safe, if you don’t feel comfortable and happy in your relationship and you cannot trust your partner to not do juvenile things like this, I feel like that’s all you need to know.
bevel99 said:
NTA your husband demonstrated a level of emotional immaturity and blindness in this circumstance that is truly chilling. Everyone can be ignorant and make stupid choices sometimes.
Maybe let him know you need some time to figure out what you need. If you want to try to salvage this relationship, maybe once the shock has passed try couples therapy. It sounds like he needs someone other than you to help him be accountable.
haasje83 said:
So not only did he purposely put your life in danger for laughs with his friends. He did this while you where coming naked from the shower? On purpose? To show his friends? You, falling down while naked?
Enough is said about the safety part, it was too dangerous. But besides putting you in an dangerous situation. He intentionally put you in an compromising situation, filmed you naked without your consent, to show his friends!
Only you can decide if you want to forgive him. But I do think it’s time to talk. It can be about forgiveness, working it out, about needing distance/break, or even about breaking up.
Wait_WhatsHappening said:
That’s not a prank. Yes, you could have been terribly injured, but his original intention is just as bad (in my opinion). The best case scenario was to…publicly humiliate you with a stunt he coordinated, in your own home?
Being “wise and smart” aren’t necessarily indicators of emotional intelligence. I’m sorry that you were disrespected in that way by someone you’re supposed to trust.
Emiliodash88 said:
NTA. What your husband did is childish and incredibly dangerous. And I can't believe he is friends with someone who thinks it's funny to push his pregnant wife in a pool. I would be seriously reconsidering my relationship as well.