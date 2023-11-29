Man tries to go viral by pranking his husband in the shower. 'I haven’t spoken to him in 3 weeks.' AITA?

You’re not over exaggerating, glad you’re okay but you could’ve died or gotten seriously hurt. I’m extremely careful of water on the ground and slippery objects in the shower, not only for myself but for others as well who is using the same space.

OP keep yourself safe, if you don’t feel comfortable and happy in your relationship and you cannot trust your partner to not do juvenile things like this, I feel like that’s all you need to know.

NTA your husband demonstrated a level of emotional immaturity and blindness in this circumstance that is truly chilling. Everyone can be ignorant and make stupid choices sometimes.