Man uncovers wife's emotional affair, files for immediate divorce against advice of friends & family. AITA? UPDATED.

We were at each others throat HEAVILY) and instead of stepping over the lines, we found each other on such a deep level again that sex became meaningless in a way. As in it’s insignificant and easy to scale.

When we both were ready to scale it up again we did and it’s maybe even better and more mindful than ever. We could do that because of full honesty, openness, trustworthiness, etcetera.

And if that is broken, it can be fixed, but it is SUPER hard and enormously time consuming. In Dutch we have an old saying, which loosely translated is something like “Trust comes by foot and goes by horse”. No need to explain I think. I can understand anyone who chooses not to try to fix it and calls it a day.