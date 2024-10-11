Man uninvites mother AND father from wedding; family says; 'You're petty. GROW UP.' AITA?

When this son is angry at his father, he asks the internet:

'AITA for uninviting my dad and mom?'

I want to be clear that this is not about money. I know no one owes us money, but he promised and it is about his reasoning.

My fiancee and I are currently planning a wedding and my mom got herself uninvited as we found out she had made some jokes behind our back about my fiancee's appearance/style and saying she was never going to be anything more than a stay at home mom.

I was furious and uninvited her. A couple of people told me I was being an asshole as it was a one time thing she said not thinking it would get back to us. Also she was tipsy, maybe a bit drunk.