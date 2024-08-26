Man uninvites younger brother from their father's funeral; 'I can't let him EXPOSE our father in his eulogy.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

No. We did not cover up the abuse. All four of us siblings have been clear to our friends and family why we moved out of the family house, and my mother has also made it clear why she and my late father were estranged, even if we did not go out of way to air the family's dirty laundry.

Ben has also made it clear that he does not resent any of us besides our father, and us falling out would just be what our Dad would have wanted.

I might have understated a bit when I referred to the eulogy draft as unflattering. It was vulgar, vile and definitely not appropriate for a funeral. Even if I had agreed with Ben's plan, there was no chance I would have approved the draft; the eulogy would have reflected badly on him, and not my father.