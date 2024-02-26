Man gets vasectomy against mother's wishes, 'What do you want from me? Dad's in PRISON!' AITA? UPDATED.

When this man is freaked out by his family situation and gets a sudden vasectomy, he asks Reddit:

"AITAH for getting a vasectomy against my mother's wishes while my father is in jail?"

One month ago my biological father was arrested for not paying child support. He is a good person, always supportive I used to stay with him 2 weekends a month. He was never married to my mother.

He got caught driving without valid license because it was suspended due to his arrears. Honestly its not his fault, he was let go and the arrears just kept piling up. So he was not able to pay them back even when he got the job.

I am looking for some solution for him maybe I could get some of it forgiven, but its seems unlikely.