Man asks if he was wrong to let prenup expire before divorcing 'cheating wife.'

"AITAH for waiting out my prenup before divorcing my cheating wife?"

My wife settled for me. I didn't know it when I married her but I do now. She was in love with her high school boyfriend who her parents hated. She was with him all through university.

Her parents finally told her that they would cut her off financially if she stayed with him. We met soon afterwards and I fell in love. She did not. Once again, this was a surprise to me.

We had a prenup that her parents insisted on. I was in it for the long haul so I had no problem with it. I basically got nothing if we divorced before we were married ten years. After that it was an even split as long as I was not the cause.