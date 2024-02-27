Man wants a divorce because wife 'stays in touch' with ex, 'I don't think this is healthy.' AITA? UPDATED

"AITA for wanting to divorce my wife because she wants to keep in touch with her ex?"

"I M(30) have been married to F(29), and we have had issues where F(29) wants to keep checking on her exes to see if they are okay. I have expressed to her that I don't think this is healthy and it bothers me a lot. She promised me she would stop and even blocked everyone, and we continued with our lives.

Recently, while I was traveling, I found out that she was trying to get in touch with her ex. She claims she just wanted to check in and see how he is doing. All of this happened behind my back, and if I hadn't found out and confronted her, she probably would have brushed it off. I feel lost; to me, this is cheating. I don't trust her anymore, and I am considering divorce.