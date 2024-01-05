Man wants to attend wedding his BF is excluded from, 'the family is very religious.' AITA?

"AITA if I go to a wedding that my boyfriend isn’t invited to?"

My friends from college (let’s call them Sean and Lilly) are getting married this year, and I just received an invite in the mail. I noticed that the invite only included my name and not my boyfriend’s name (Sean and Lilly have already met my boyfriend and they all follow each other on social media).

I asked one of our mutual friends if he was given a plus one to the wedding. He said that the invite he received had included both him and his girlfriend. I reached out to Sean and asked if I would be able to have a plus one, and he said that although he’d love to have my boyfriend come, his family and Lily’s family is very religious (and thus anti gay).