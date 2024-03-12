Man wants to break off engagement after fiancée's parents run criminal background check. AITA?

"WIBTA if I broke off my engagement because my future in-laws want me to sit down with them and go over a criminal background check they ran on me?"

My fiancée and I both live in the Western US. We met in our senior year of college, and have been dating for the last few years. We're very much in love and our relationship has been incredible and she's unlike any other person that I've met before.

I proposed to her shortly before Christmas last year, and she immediately accepted. We haven't been able to plan the wedding yet due to finances, but that hasn't been a concern for either of us.

I'd met my fiancée 's parents a few times before proposing, and they seemed like very nice people. They were polite, had a clean home, and overall I didn't see any red flags. We took both my parents and hers out to lunch last weekend and told them the big news.