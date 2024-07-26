Man wants to control how wife spends her inheritance; 'Otherwise this is financial abuse.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

Four years later when the husband's grandfather died and left him a low six figures bequest she asked him to pay off the rest of her loans but he declined. She did admit that he put all of the inheritance into an education trust for the kids.

If your wife squanders her inheritance, much like my coworker, she will come to deeply regret it.

cracker1 writes:

YTA. And she’s right, you don’t get a say. It’s her inheritance, not yours. And definitely not both of yours.

If she wants a new car, and to go a little crazy on the spending, that is her right. But I do agree that she should pay her old student loans off.