Just be honest and say that you never really forgave/forgot the affair and that you want a divorce.

Because chances are, if you do use your hall pass with Melissa, you’ll probably want to end things with your wife, since you and Melissa already have feelings for each other. She doesn’t seem like someone you want to just use for se% and never see again. You know, like how hall passes usually work.

And honestly it’s clear to see that you never really got over your wife’s affair**, or you wouldn’t be holding onto the idea being able to cash in a hall pass five years later.