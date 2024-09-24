Man wants to implement 'Don't Ask Don't Tell' policy in his marriage; 'I need to PROTECT my wife.' WIBTA? UPDATED 2X

Amy said that her discussion with Emily made her feel incomplete and bad that she is not able to make me a father. Her head started spiraling and she started thinking that since I love Emily's kids and Emily is now single, I might leave her to go to Emily. That was the reason she wanted to know if Emily and I were ever romantically involved.

I assured Amy that I would never betray her, and she is enough for me. It was very emotional to see her feel bad about things she cannot control. I also am to blame as I am sure god is punishing her for my sins in the past. However, I intend to be loyal to the woman who literally saved me and be the best husband possible. I again thank all of you for being frank and straight-forward and helping me tell my wife about my past.