Man wants to leave 'insecure' GF after 'converting' him into following new diet. AITA?

She is so beautiful and has a rocking body that I love to embrace every night. For the past few days her body image has been getting worse. Many times she’s been pointing out negative things about her body, has been hesitant to eat supper, been searching many diets etc...

Worried, I’ve always checked on her and encouraged her to eat but many times she’s been cold and distant.

Recently, I discovered that my girlfriend purchased a flight out of state. Confused why she would do this without asking me beforehand, I confronted her about it.

In her response, she stated that while scrolling on her Instagram account she’s been watching a lot of those posts promoting the carnivore diet and has booked a flight to go see a meet and greet of a dietician promoting such thing.