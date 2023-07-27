Man demands wife explains 'why she can't work hard like pregnant women he works with.'

I get upset at this and ask him what he is talking about. He was talking about the mint-scented oil I had on a cotton ball to keep me from getting sick. I tell him, a little angrily, 'That doesn't mean you have to be mean about it because that oil is the only thing keeping me from getting sick.'

Then, he sees Wendy's in the trash can and gets upset that I had taken the kids for Wendy's drive threw for dinner and that I had not done any housework or dishes (we have no dishwasher, so I have to hand wash everything). He also told me the pregnant women at his work can do their job and don't feel sick and wanted me to explain why this is.