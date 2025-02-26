Man wants to put a lock on bedroom door so his SO's mother can't sleep in their bed. AITA?

"WIBTA if I put a lock on my bedroom door so my girlfriend's mother can’t sleep in our bed?"

My girlfriend (F27) and I (M30) are going on holiday in a few months and her mother (F60s) and stepfather (M70s) have agreed to come and babysit our 2 cats (M1.5&F1.5). Her mother has said that they will need to use both the spare room bed and our own bed when they stay as they can’t share a queen sized spare bed for 1 week as they’ll “not be able to sleep in the same bed together all week” blaming the bed size.

My GF has unhappily agreed to keep the peace but it’s making me very uncomfortable they’ll be using our bed. WIBTA if I put a lock on our bedroom door just before we go away so they can’t use it?