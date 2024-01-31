Man admits to affairs and asks for a divorce after their kids turn 18, asks AITA?

I confessed to my wife about all my affairs and asked for a divorce. Surprisingly, she was deeply hurt by my confession, which caught me off guard because I was certain she was also contemplating leaving me. After the initial shock wore off, she changed.

Suddenly, her libido is through the roof, and she wants intimacy every day. She's become very affectionate and is adamant about not wanting me to leave. She promises me all the sex I desire. However, I no longer love her.

She's somehow blaming me for not expressing how important being intimate was to me, which is frustrating considering I did take her to therapy about it. At this point, it doesn't matter anymore. I stopped loving her years ago. Now she wants us to go to therapy, but I feel it's too little, too late. AITA?

