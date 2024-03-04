OCD husband wants to divorce Perimenopausal wife after she 'splits his head open.' AITA? UPDATED.

I would never tell someone to stay with someone who put them in the ER so it's up to you whether this is divorce worthy in your eyes or maybe take some time apart while she gets herself under control. There is never a justifiable reason for throwing your coffee and coffee cup at someone.

keegums writes:

Absolutely not. Tell her to leave indefinitely, if she won't then separate. She needs serious help. If she doesn't see that then divorce asap. If she leaves without issue and spends time doing everything to get better, it might save the marriage. But it might not if your trust is completely gone.

She needs to separate and get her ass to multiple Drs immediately for the psychiatric emergency of harming others, for her own sake.