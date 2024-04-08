Man wants to leave wife over her weight, 'Hear me out, I'm not an AH.' AITA? UPDATED

Now, I am not saying that your wife is dealing what I dealt with, but it is another view to consider. You also haven't mentioned but are you the only one who doesn't like her weight gain? Does she enjoy the way she looks and that's why she hasn't done anything to lose the weight?

Anyways, at the end of the day: this is your wife and the mother of your child. You have a right to be frustrated and considering alternative options but if I was in a similar situation, I wouldn't give the ultimatum quite yet.

If it does turn out that she wants to lose the weight but isn't interested in your methods of weight loss, then find something she enjoys (dancing, walking, cooking better meals, etc).