'AITA if I give my wife an ultimatum: either initiate intimacy more or else divorce.'

Man asks if it's wrong to tells his wife that if she doesn't start intimacy with him then he'll ask for a divorce.

dingleberrybat writes:

Since the birth of our youngest three years ago, our intimate life has been nearly dead, as my wife simply seems uninterested. I would guess we've been with each other about 5 times per year since then, and all those times I feel she did it out of obligation.

She didn't seem to enjoy it very much, and as such, neither did I, and it only added to my discontent. She has not once initiated anything resembling physical intimacy for the past three years.

I have brought up the topic many times. The main reason she gives is being tired due to work and kids. Or that she simply doesn't know why she doesn't want it. She denies becoming asexual, losing attraction to me, or getting fulfillment elsewhere.