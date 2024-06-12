Man warns fiancé; 'You need to change your wedding dress; we both know it's CURSED.' AITA? 2 MAJOR UPDATES

Your hang up is based on your insecurities. This dress is not attached to her ex, this dress is attached to her... her dreams, and hopes.

She wants to marry YOU. She said yes. She wants to spend her life with YOU. She created the dream dress for one magical day in her life. She is choosing to be with you for life.

The dress has nothing to do with the ex, the dress is her dream. There's no sentimental value of the ex in that dress. The sentimental value in the dress has nothing to do with anyone else but her.

When women get married and are trying on dresses, we aren't thinking about the man at the moment, we just want to know if we feel good and special in the dress we have for a special day.